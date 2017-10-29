ATASU stages dharna

TINSUKIA, Oct 28 - Demanding Schedule Tribe status for the six communities, namely, Tai Ahom, Chutiya, Moran, Mottock, Koch Rajbangshi and Tea Tribes of Assam, the district committee of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) staged a two-hour sit-in dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office complex here on Friday. The student organisation also stated that it would never allow any part of Assam to be included in the proposed Nagalim. It also demanded that all the historical sites of Assam should be preserved in a scientific manner. The students’ union also stated that it would continue to fight for the rights and interest of the Ahom community.