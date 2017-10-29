ANN Service
NILAMBAZAR, Oct 28 - International cattle smuggler Abdul Motin was arrested by Karimganj police from Kandigram under Nilambazar circle on Wednesday. He was reportedly involved in cattle smuggling to Bangladesh through Sunamurra international border Tripura for years together. The Superintendent of Police Karimganj Gaurav Upadhyay said that the accused person was remanded to police custody for four days for interrogation.
Whether any political leader, government officials or police personnel were involved in the activities committed by miscreants pertaining to smuggling will simultaneously be looked into during the process of investigation, the SP added.
It may be mentioned that Abdul Motin admitted that he was involved only in carrying the cattle from Hojai to Katigorah under Cachar district through Dima Hasao district and Churaibari.