Alleged move to include State land in Nagalim flayed

Correspondent

TINSUKIA, Oct 28 - The Tinsukia district committee of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) took out a torch rally in Tinsukia town on Friday evening protesting against the Naga Framework Agreement between the NSCN(I-M) and the Central Government through which about 61,000 square kilometres of Assam’s land will be allegedly included in the proposed Nagalim.Protesters numbering more than 200 demanded that both the Central and State Governments take steps to ensure that no part of Assam’s land will be included in Nagalim. Parishad would never allow an inch of Assam’s land to be included in the proposed Nagalim. The torch rally started from its office at GNB Road and passing the thoroughfares of the town culminated at Thana Chariali.