Namami Barak festival at Karimganj

ANN Service

NILAMBAZAR, Oct 28 - Different cultural organisations including a number of ministers of neighbouring Bangladesh will be invited to participate in the Namami Barak festival at Karimganj.This was informed in a meeting of the cultural unit of Namami Barak. Presiding over the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Pradip Kumar Talukdar informed that each constituent community will be given opportunities in the functions at Namami Barak festival to highlight their respective traditions. It was decided in the meeting to hold culture functions on the occasion from 4 pm onwards on the steamerghat at Karimganj on the bank of Kushiyara river. A core committee comprising 20 numbers has been constituted in the meeting to conduct the cultural functions during the festival. The Deputy CEO, Karimganj Zilla Parishad will act as convenor of this committee. It was also decided in the meeting to bring out a colourful procession on the day of the inauguration of the festival at 9 am from Nilmoni Higher Secondary School of Karimganj on November 18.