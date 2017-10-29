“For last six months there had be no rhino poaching in Kaziranga National Park and it was possible due to the concerted efforts of all concerned, who played an important role in conveying the vital information to the authorities which helped us to take quick action to control poaching activities,” said Satyendra Singh, Director of Kaziranga National Park.

There were ten serious attempts made by the poachers to kill rhinos inside the forests of Kaziranga in the last six months and twice the poachers managed to enter the park area, but all such attempts were foiled by the frontline forest guards of Kaziranga in coordination with police from the neighbouring districts, he said and added that many poachers had already been arrested.