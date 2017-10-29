The three-time Asian Championships medallist will be up against Punjab’s Palwinder Singh in his lightweight (60kg) semifinal clash tomorrow.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manoj, representing RSPB defeated Pawan of Haryana in the 69 kg category.

While Shiva looks all set to retain his national title, the seasoned pro admitted that it wasn’t the easiest of quarter-final bout as Durga Rao fought well.

“I have beaten him (Durga) in the past but I always knew how good a boxer he is. So I was fully prepared and came in with a set strategy,” Shiva said after the bout.

“He is hard puncher and does not move around much which makes it difficult to go at him toe to toe. So I had to move and attacked him on the counter, when he tried coming close to me. It’s this strategy, which worked wonders for me in the ring today. The results might have gone unanimous in my favour but I must admit it was not an easy win for me,” he added.

In some of the other bouts, three-time King’s Cup gold- medallist K Shyam Kumar (49kg), who is competing for the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), also entered the medal round with a win over local favourite K Kranthi. – PTI