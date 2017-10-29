

England players celebrating their emphatic 5-2 victory over Spain in the FIFA U-17 World Cup final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan at Salt Lake, Kolkata, on Saturday. Earlier, Brazil defeated Mali 2-0 to finish third in the mega event. – PTI

It was a sweet revenge as England lost to La Rojas juniors in the U-17 European Championship, earlier this year.

It was a night to remember at the Salt Lake Stadium as England came back from a two-goal deficit to pump in five in- front of a capacity crowd of 66,000 plus.

This was after Spain went ahead 2-0 at the stroke of half an hour with striker Sergio Gomez bang on target.

If the first was a back-heel capitalising on a defensive lapse, the second was an inch perfect left-footed angular volley.

However, England’s goal-machine Rhian Brewster’s powerful header in the 44th minute saw his team go into half-time down by two goals to one. Brewster won the ‘Golden Boot’ with 8 goals to his credit.

However, things changed differently in the second half as Morgan Gibbs White tapped home an inch-perfect cross to make it 2-2.

Phil Foden then found the target in the 69th minute and the winners literally sealed the issue in the 84th minute with the fourth goal scored by Marc Guehi.

The Young Lions were not over as Fodden rounded off the tally in the 88th minute. – PTI