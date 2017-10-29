The committee was formed in 2014 under the chairmanship of MP Bezbaruah, a member of the North-Eastern Council.

It had recommended that the Government took special police initiatives to ensure the safety and security of the north-eastern people living in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country.

It had also stressed on raising awareness about the north-eastern States and addressing the grievances of the people from the region living in other States.

The memorandum also suggested that the Government should form a new panel if the Bezbaruah committee’s report was “not satisfactory”.

“We also demand that all the cases of hate crimes, pending at different police stations and courts across the country, be investigated and tried expeditiously to ensure justice at the earliest,” it read. The Manipur unit of the Ram Vilas Paswan-led party listed a number of “hate crimes or incidents” against the north- eastern people in the national capital and other parts of the country. – PTI