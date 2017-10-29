GANGTOK, Oct 28 - Panchayat polls in Sikkim is generating heat this time with the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) raking up ‘local vs outsider’ issue to mobilise public support.Addressing a series of public meetings in West and South districts, Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who is also the founding president of the SDF, raked up the ‘local vs outsider’ issue warning the people of Sikkim to guard against the political party doing ‘politics of
religion’ which is trying hard to gain foothold in the state.
“You people must remain on guard with a political party which practices ‘politics of religion’ and is trying to gain foothold in Sikkim by advancing its divisive political agendas,” he said at a public meeting in South district yesterday.
The BJP has hit back at the SDF reminding it that the Himalayan state had voluntarily merged with India way back in 1975 and every political party has right to contest elections in the State. – PTI