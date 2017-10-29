religion’ which is trying hard to gain foothold in the state.

“You people must remain on guard with a political party which practices ‘politics of religion’ and is trying to gain foothold in Sikkim by advancing its divisive political agendas,” he said at a public meeting in South district yesterday.

The BJP has hit back at the SDF reminding it that the Himalayan state had voluntarily merged with India way back in 1975 and every political party has right to contest elections in the State. – PTI