

Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain and Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy flagging off the Rajdhani Express in Agartala on Saturday. – PTI Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain and Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy flagging off the Rajdhani Express in Agartala on Saturday. – PTI

Gohain and the Governor flagged off the superfast train at 2.30 pm amidst cheers and joy as large number of people assembled at the station to witness the historic moment.

The Union Minister said that it is a good beginning for the people of Tripura as they have Rajdhani Express to travel to Anandvihar (Delhi) within shortest period of time.

“We used to hear that there is a need to give due importance to the North-east but nothing has been done for the backward region. But, during the past three years, especially under the leadership of Prime Minister, there has been a mark improvement in the connectivity- railways and road”, he said.

“Tripura has been a front runner when it comes to railway expansion in the region over the past three years”, he said.

Asserting that there is no dearth of fund for executing railway projects in this region, Gohain said officials were asked to speed up the railway projects taken up as sufficient funds are available for this purpose.

“Modiji doesn’t believe in political colour when it comes to need of a State. In Assam, the Centre has given Rs 2,000 crore for flood relief and Rs 200 crore was earmarked separately for study the cause of floods in Assam and find ways to prevent this”, he said.

Gohain said Union Minister of Railways Pijush Goyal would be on a three-day visit to the North-east starting from November 3 to take stock of the railway projects. “If you have any demand, you can place before Goyalji during his visit to the State”, he added.

In his speech, the Governor lauded the Central Government role in speedy expansion of railway network in Tripura and other north-eastern States over the past three years.