LIC agents demand pension

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 28 - The LIC Agents Organisation of India has demanded welfare funds, health insurance and pension facilities.In a letter to the Chairman of the LIC of India, the organisation’s Guwahati Division and eastern zonal units have also sought job security, withdrawal of GST on policies of LIFE, ULIP and health premiums. In the nine-point charter of demands, the agents also asked the state owned insurance group to implement the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority-notified commission, a hike in risk cover from 69 to 80 per cent for group insurance of agents and a hike in gratuity.