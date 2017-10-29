Man found murdered Staff Reporter GUWAHATI, Oct 28 - Chhaygaon police last night recovered the body of a man identified as Prafulla Rabha from an auto van. Rabha hailed from Chhaygaon but was living in the Boragaon area of the city.Police suspect that Rabha was murdered at Boragaon.
A team from Chhaygaon police visited Boragaon last night for carrying out investigations. Several witnesses were examined, including Rabha’s associate Muzibur Rehman.
Police are awaiting the post mortem report to ascertain how Rabha was killed.