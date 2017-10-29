



Pointing out that the supply, distribution, handling, storage, sale and maintenance of quality and quantity of the products are governed by the provisions of the Petroleum Act, 1934 and the rules there under, the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and the rules there under, the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, Goswami said there is no need for the PSU OMCs to implement the MDG.

“This has been done illegally and without the authority of law. The dealership with the PSU OMCs is on contractual basis, based on an agreement between them (OMCs) and us (the dealer). The arbitrary action of the OMCs is to be stopped as the nature of the whole business is like that of a wholesaler and retailer as stated by the Deputy Director, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (DDS), Kamrup (Metro) district, as transpires from his letter, dated May 2, 2015,” he added.

Moreover, he said the State government with the deputy commissioner as the administrative head in the districts is the designated authority to decide on the merit of any complaint lodged before it.