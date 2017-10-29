Gopastami Mela drawing big crowds

Staff Reporter



Devotees offering grass to cows on the occasion of Gopastami Mela at Shree Guwahati Gaushala in Guwahati on Saturday. – UB Photos Devotees offering grass to cows on the occasion of Gopastami Mela at Shree Guwahati Gaushala in Guwahati on Saturday. – UB Photos Earlier yesterday, a play Sanskriti was performed by local artistes. The mechanical jhula for children has also been among the big attractions for children. The three-day mela is featuring a profuse display of diverse mouth-watering tasty Indian cuisine, in around a hundred stalls.