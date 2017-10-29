|
Gopastami Mela drawing big crowds
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 28 - Shree Gopastami Mela that got under way on Friday at Shree Guwahati Gaushala, Athgaon, is witnessing footfalls in large numbers. Today, Gau Puja was performed by women and children who fed cows with grass and other items accompanied by rituals. Other highlights included release of a magazine, cultural programmes, exhibition of handicraft items and felicitation of donors and well-wishers
Devotees offering grass to cows on the occasion of Gopastami Mela at Shree Guwahati Gaushala in Guwahati on Saturday. – UB Photos
Earlier yesterday, a play Sanskriti was performed by local artistes. The mechanical jhula for children has also been among the big attractions for children. The three-day mela is featuring a profuse display of diverse mouth-watering tasty Indian cuisine, in around a hundred stalls.