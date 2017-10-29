Nayan Jyoti said that the album, directed by his brother, who now resides in California, was released with a performance given in Times Square, New York, on September 21 last.

He said the album includes music of Assamese origin such as Bihu songs, borgeets, Assam’s State anthem O Mur Aponar Desh (the Bishnu Rabha version) along with contemporary instrumental, classical, jazz and other styles of music.

Within a few weeks of release, the album charted top on Billboard Heatseekers Mid-Atlantic Chart and second position on Billboard World Albums chart, Nayan Jyoti said.

Quoting Rupam, he said that to produce the album hundreds of musicians from around the world got together to send a message of love and peace during the present “difficult times”.

Nayan Jyoti said that project was partnered with UNESCO Center for Peace, World Genesis Foundation, and Human Rights organizations. Quoting Rupam, he said one of the goals of the project was to work with students and young adults around the world focusing on education and leadership development.

The featured artists in this album are Grammy Award winning engineer Brian Vibberts, who worked with Michael Jackson, Rock and Roll Hall of fame Alan White of YES! Band and also worked with legends of the Beatles band – John Lennon, George Harrison and many well-known artistes.

Nayan Jyoti said that Rupam had earlier collaborated with top artistes to blend borgeet with gospel, Bihu with Latin music, Rabindra Sangeet with borgeet.

A few years back, Rupam had made a English documentary-cum-feature film by the name Search of God.

The theme of film was spiritualism with the story showcasing Majuli’s unique culture practised and preserved by the sattras (Vaishnavite monasteries) founded by the 15th-century saint and philosopher Srimanta Sankaradeva.