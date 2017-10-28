Illegal timber seized

ANN Service

BAIHATA CHARIALI, Oct 27 - Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Sadar Beat Office under the leadership of Phatik Barman, Beat Officer of North Kamrup Division forest office on October 23 seized an illegal pine timber-laden truck at Kendukona on the National Highway 31. The truck (AS 01 CC 4531) was coming from Barapani, Meghalaya to Nalbari.Forest office sources said that nearly 750 cubic feet of timber was seized from the truck since it was carrying it without proper challan. The market value of the timber seized by the team will be around four lakh rupees. The driver of the truck was arrested and later sent to jail.