Karimganj police allays apprehensions on NRC

Staff Correspondent

SILCHAR, Oct 27 - At a time when there are apprehensions and anxiety among the common people regarding the consequences of the proposed draft of the NRC slated to be published on December 31 next, the Karimganj police administration organised a meeting to sensitise the police officers regarding the ensuing task.Karimganj SP Gaurav Upadhyay urged upon the police officers to confide the masses that the NRC list is not the final one and there is no reason to worry. “The list is not a sacrosanct one and there is no reason to worry for the people,” the SP said. Moreover, Upadhyay has said that since the issue is extremely sensitive, the Karimganj police administration is prepared to combat any untoward incident. “There are possibilities that the vested interest factions might take advantage of the serious situation and misguide the people ahead of the announcement of the NRC draft list. People must not panic as there would be sufficient facilities to clarify their doubts. Karimganj police and civil administration will keep a close vigil on the developments and there will be stringent measures to keep the law and order situation in the bordering district under control,” the SP maintained.