PWD Minister assures early repair of highways

Staff Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 27 - The PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya today said that the dilapidated National Highway roads in Upper Assam would soon get a facelift, informing that additional funds were made available for its restoration.In response to a volley of questions from a posse of media persons here today, the PWD Minister said that hostile weather conditions did not allow restoration works to be conducted in full swing. “Now that weather has improved restoration works of all arterial roads will be undertaken. We are hoping to begin repair works by mid November and complete it by February,” he said. On the delay in the construction of the four-lane highway roads, the Minister said that the previous government had not completed the acquisition process and this was a big impediment in accelerating the works. Besides, our government got only one working season to administer this construction works. Four-laning works may take some more time but we want that the existing roads are repaired immediately, said the Minister.