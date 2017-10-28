The official said that police were looking into the matter and were in touch with Nagaland police to verify whether the letter has been issued by any Naga insurgent group or by any other criminal elements.

He said senior district police officials were taking stock of the situation from Sivasagar headquarters and security arrangements along the inter-State border has been strengthened. Patrolling has been intensified in the area.

The official said any attempt to create trouble along the border areas will be strongly dealt with.

Local people said they were worried after receiving the demand note as time to time miscreants from Nagaland with support from Naga militants directly and indirectly carry out ‘raids’ in Assam land by damaging tea plantations/paddy fields when villagers refuses to pay illegal tax.

At times the Naga militant groups have abducted villagers after the latter failed to pay extortion amount to the militants.

Nagaland Government and also the militant groups have been laying claims to several areas of Assam territory along the inter-State border belonged to Assam.