Ronghang calls for united effort for development

Correspondent

DIPHU, Oct 27 - Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang has said that both the Government and the party should work with the same spirit for achieving overall development of the district. Ronghang said this while addressing a meeting of Rongkhang Mandal BJP at Tumpreng, West Karbi Anglong district recently.“If we work with one spirit and one mind for development, the Opposition parties will not get any chance to penetrate at the grassroot level. Our party and the Government will then have a good impression on the minds of the people. The top priority of my Government is to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people of the hill district. Within the next few years, the scenario of Karbi Anglong will change; we have taken up lots of schemes for the welfare of the people. All of us are working hard for developing Karbi Anglong”. The meeting was presided over by Rongkhang Mandal BJP president Mongolsing Bey and was attended by the Executive Member for irrigation and water resources, Amor Tisso, Member of Autonomous Council Prabhat Chandra Taro, Longki Timung and West Karbi Anglong BJP president Arun Terang and a number of senior party members. Earlier, Ronghang inaugurated a community hall at Indira Nagar constructed under grant from the State Government for development of the Sixth Schedule areas. He also laid a series of foundation stones for paved block roads; one from Rongpigaon to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakh under MGNREGA scheme, construction of pavement road from Tumpreng bazar to Baligaon Namghar under P& RD department to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakh and construction of a paved road from Tumpreng Majgaon to paddy field and another road from the PWD Road to Longbui via Langsudo under Baithalangso PWD Road Division in Donkamokam. The fund for construction of roads have been provided by the State Government from its one-time special grants.