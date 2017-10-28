It is to mentioned here that the school Tanjur Ali joined was not provincialised. However, Ali continued to render his services in the school, which is situated 10 kilometres away from his home. He always reached the school on time riding an old bicycle.

It has been learnt that he earned some money as a private tutor to run his family of five members. He passed the valuable time of his life in the service of students. Ali forgot the deprivation his family was facing and spent his time with students although he didn’t get any salary.

Since the last five years he was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure and he couldn’t take proper treatment due to shortage of funds. And, as a result, his health deteriorated and he breathed his last on Tuesday night.

Ali leaves behind his wife, two sons and a daughter. The sudden death of a dedicated teacher has cast a pall of gloom in Ghograpar area. Various organisations of the locality have condoled Ali’s death.