Meanwhile, the president and the secretary of the celebration committee have sought full co-operation and participation in this mega cultural festival like in previous years.

Our Correspondent from Gauripur adds: The people of greater Bilasipara area are preparing to celebrate the 15-day Raas festival from November 4 with various programmes at the Municipal Field.

A 25-member Raas celebration committee has already been formed with Deep Sharma and Ashish Chaudhury as president and secretary. The celebration committee has been working day and night to make the festival more attractive and successful.

The committee decided to construct 25 stalls to place the idols of Lord Krishna, Radha and others depicting the heroic actions of Srikrishna during his childhood and adulthood periods. Special arrangements will be made to decorate the stalls to attract more and more visitors. Mobile theatre and cultural functions are also being arranged. A big mela will also be held in the field and various entertainment groups are expected to take part in the festival. Bilasipara Civil SDO, Ms Lakshmipriya is expected to inaugurate the festival on November 4. The festival will also be held at Gauripur Battala Hari Mandir.