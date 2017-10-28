The villagers alleged that they were facing many problems in getting Government facilities as the village is controlled by the three districts separately. The BDO’s office is in Baksa while the Revenue Department is controlled by Darrang district and medical facilities fall under Udalguri district. The villagers requested the officials to exclude the village from BTAD and include it in Darrang district as it would help the villagers in getting their rights and also lead to its development.

Rajib Bora later talking to the villagers said that they have come to the village to know about their grievances but said that they cannot give any concrete decision in this regard as the decision was taken in a tri-party meet between the BLT, State and Central Governments. “We can only report about the problems of the villagers”, he added.

The team also visited Kacharipara LP School, Bamunjhar LP School, Anganwadi Centre, Bamunjhar Bairathi Club and spoke to the villagers. The Bodos submitted a memorandum to the team explaining that they want to stay in the BTAD in a meeting held at Bairathi Club.

It may be mentioned that the villagers have boycotted many elections since the signing of the BTC Accord and protested vigorously from time to time. Purna Kanta Mahanta, secretary of a non-Bodo organisation had filed an application with the NHRC in this regard.

Baksa DC, Sanjib Gogoi and ADC Ratul Pathok, Ashok Barman DC of Darrang, ADC Anupam Choudhury of Udalguri, Prafulla Hajowary, Commissioner of BTC Tribal Development Commission, Robinson Muchahary, BTC Principal Secretary and Maheswar Basumatary, EM of BTC were present in the meeting.