

Devotees paying obeisance to the Sun God on the occasion of Chhath Puja celebrations, at Dhubri on Thursday. – UB Photos Devotees paying obeisance to the Sun God on the occasion of Chhath Puja celebrations, at Dhubri on Thursday. – UB Photos

“We believe that by fasting and standing in the water for a long period of time, taking a holy dip in a river, offering arghya during the setting and rising of the Sun God and, thereafter, distributing prasad, our wishes can be fulfilled,” said Rameshwar Prasad, a teacher.

Interestingly, the puja committees and district administration have made some remarkable arrangements to celebrate the puja in an organised and peaceful manner this time. The Dhubri Chhath Puja Committee has deployed hundreds of volunteers in the ghats of the town and in the streets to help the devotees.

“In Dhubri town, it has been observed that the celebration of Chhath Puja is increasing every year. More and more people are taking part in this auspicious puja. So, every year the crowd in the ghats increases,” said Dilip Banerjee of the committee, who also claimed that the ghats of Dhubri this year have attracted more than 60,000 devotees.

“To avoid chaos among the devotees and to give them directions, trained volunteers have been deployed,” he added. The Chhath Puja Committees of the district had also decorated the ghats with flowers and other decorations.

Moreover, elaborate security arrangements were also made by the district administration.