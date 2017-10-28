International chess tourney

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 27 - The Assam Chess Academy, in association with Cotton University Students’ Union and supported by Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, will hold the 2nd International Open FIDE Rating Chess Championship from November 14 to 19.The championship will be organised at the Dr T Ao Indoor Stadium of Cotton University where players from countries like Thailand, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal apart from India are likely to take part. A total prize-money of Rs 2,01,000 is at stake in the meet as the top three position holders will be richer by Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.