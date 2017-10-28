Earlier, in reply to Assam’s first innings total of 244, Railways declared their first innings at 483. Assam were tottering at 41 for seven yesterday.

In the previous match Assam were beaten by Karnataka at Mysore by an innings and 121 runs. Assam so far collected just one point from the Delhi match.

Today Railways took only 5.3 overs to sweep up the remaining three wickets. Abu could add four runs while Dhiraj Goswami scored nine. Pacer Anureet Singh completed his five-wicket haul claiming two today while Amit Mishra took one.

SCORECARD

Assam 1st innings 244

Railways 1st innings 483/7 decl.

Assam 2nd innings (overnight 41/7) Abu Nechim Ahmed c Rawat b Anureet Singh 4, Pritam Das c Chiranjeevi b Mishra 1, Dhiraj Goswami c Ghosh b Anureet Singh 9, Dipak Gohain not out 0. Extras 3 (nb 3); Total 55 all out (32.3 overs); Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-9, 3-9, 4-9, 5-17, 6-40, 7-40, 8-42, 9-48, 10-55. Bowling: Anureet Singh 13.3-4-28-5, DN Bansal 7-4-6-2, ACP Mishra 9-3-13-2, GK Chiranjeevi 2-7-0, Avinash Yadav 1-0-1-1.