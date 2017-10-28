Brazil to take on Mali in play-off



KOLKATA, Oct 27: Their bid for a fourth title halted by England in the semifinals, Brazil will seek a consolation win when they take on Mali in the third-place play-off of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in what could turn out to be a high- scoring entertaining match here tomorrow.With little at stake after losing in the semifinals, both sides will go all out in their bid to sign off on a winning note and this bronze medal match could turn out to be a goal fest. It is expected to be free-flowing contest between Brazil’s natural flair and the raw power and speed of an African side. Brazil, the pre-tournament and crowd favourites, were distraught after their 1-3 loss to England in the semifinals on Wednesday. They would want to salvage some pride and give the Kolkata crowd one last chance to lustily cheer them. – PTI