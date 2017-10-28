

Trohpy winners pose for photograph with guests and India Club officials.

In the girls singles Ishika Chakma of Assam won the title beating here State mate Justina Borgohain 6-2, 6-1 in the final.

In the closing function Susan Das Choudhory, former national tennis champion, along with Sankar Dutta Lahkar, Anupam Choudhury and Kalyan Sahu gave away the prizes to the winners and runner-ups amidst a colourful closing function.