Arunseh clinches double crown in AITA meet, Girls title for Ishika
Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 27 - Assam boy Arunesh Bora, son of former State Ranji player Gyanesh Bora clinched double crown in the 7th India Club-AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament, organised by the India Club. After winning the boys doubles title pairing with Anchit Gogoi yesterday Arunesh today bagged the boys singles title defeating Bushan Haobam of Manipur 6-3, 6-3 straight sets in the final.
Trohpy winners pose for photograph with guests and India Club officials.
In the girls singles Ishika Chakma of Assam won the title beating here State mate Justina Borgohain 6-2, 6-1 in the final.
In the closing function Susan Das Choudhory, former national tennis champion, along with Sankar Dutta Lahkar, Anupam Choudhury and Kalyan Sahu gave away the prizes to the winners and runner-ups amidst a colourful closing function.