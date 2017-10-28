Man shot at in Garo Hills

TURA, Oct 27 - A resident of Bilasipara in Assam was shot at last evening allegedly when he went looking for work at Komila Bagan village near Nongalbibra in South Garo Hills.According to police, Kamirul Islam had gone to the village at around 11 am when he came across five unidentified persons, including a non-Garo with a pistol. “He said that he was demanded money by the men and when he could not pay, he was shot in the thigh. He was rushed to Patalgittim PHC by some Samaritans who found him lying on the road in a serious condition,” said South Garo Hills SP, Abraham T Sangma.