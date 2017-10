Chathh puja observed in Tura

Correspondent

TURA, Oct 27 - The annual Chathh Puja celebrations ended today with the rise of the morning sun at Babupara Chathh Puja Ghat here with thousands of devotees thronging the venue. The event, which is organised by Tura Chathh Puja Committee, sees huge participation, mostly of Hindi speaking community in Tura, with holy dips being taken at the Ghat.