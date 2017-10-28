Zeliang had filed a disqualification petition with the Speaker against 10 MLAs – Kiyanilie Peseyie, Vikheho Swu, Chotisuh Sazo, Kuzholuzo Nienu, Yitachu, CL John, Thongwang, P Longon, R Tohanba and T Torechu. Kiyanelie Peseyie passed away in September this year.

The petition was forwarded for the reply of the respondents (10 MLAs) on August 10 and their reply was received on August 24. The petitioner filed his rejoinder to these on September 18.

Meanwhile, another communiqué has informed Yitachu, MLA, that the two petitions filed by him were admissible.

Meanwhile, the indefinite dharna by Central Youth Wing of Shürhozelie faction of NPF continued for the fifth day today. The youth wing has launched the dharna on October 23 demanding a ruling by Nagaland Speaker on disqualification petitions filed by both the factions of NPF.