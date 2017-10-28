5 Manipur Govt employees suspended

IMPHAL, Oct 27 - Five State Government employees including a woman who were arrested for allegedly preventing other government employees from attending their offices during the Manipur Government Services’ Federation (MGSF) sponsored mass casual leave on October 25, were reportedly suspended from service, sources said.The suspended employees are said to be members of MGSF which had been spearheading an agitation demanding implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendation in the State.