2 KYKL cadres apprehended

Newmai News

IMPHAL, Oct 27 - A combined team of security forces apprehended two alleged KYKL cadres during a search operation at Thoubal district on October 26, police said.In the first case, the joint team of Commando Unit Thoubal and Assam Rifles jawans arrested one alleged active cadre of KYKLfrom Lilong Bazar near Arapti crossing on October 26. The arrested person was handed over to Lilong PS. In another incident, A commando team of Thoubal police arrested one alleged active member of KYKL near Salungpham Ananda Bazar on October 26. According to the source, he was handed over to Heirok PS, the police added.