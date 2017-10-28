|
Mein for road safety measures
Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Oct 27 - Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has called for strict implementation of road safety measures to minimise road traffic accidents.Mein, who was chairing a review meeting of State Road Safety Council (SRSC) at Civil Secretariat here recently, observed that despite the growing general awareness on road safety, drivers and road users normally do not adhere to traffic rules because of which fatal road accidents are on the rise in the State.
He asked the Police and Transport departments to conduct regular checking and deal strictly with the violators of traffic rules as per provisions of law in order to minimise road accidents.
He also stressed on implementation of all road safety parameters right from designing and construction of roads and asked the concerned departments to keep provision of pedestrian path, traffic signals, zebra crossing, drainage, etc., during the construction of roads.