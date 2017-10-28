Singh was speaking to media on the sideline of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Spot Painting Competition here on Friday said that his Government has reaffirmed not to compromise with the territorial integrity and oneness of its people at any cost.

The NSCN-IM is on a peace negotiation with the Union Government and there have been reports that a settlement with the insurgent group is possible in near future. One of the key demands of NSCN-IM is integration of Naga-inhabited areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur.

Responding to a query regarding Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s assurance to his Assam Government that the State’s territorial boundary will not be altered at any cost, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National president Amit Shah have already made the same promise to Manipur as well during campaigning in the last Assembly election.

Earlier, addressing Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Spot Painting Competition, he informed that his government is planning to announce a welfare scheme for BPL families belonging to OBC during his proposed Chandel visit on November 4 next.

Despite women’s immense contributions in all spheres including social movements in Manipur, he said women are still discriminated against and asked the public to give due respect and care to womenfolk especially mothers.

Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen also urged the public to take a pledge to put in joint effort to improve Child Sex Ratio as a National priority agenda.

A special attraction of the function was giving the opportunity of taking selfie with the Chief Minister to selected girl students.