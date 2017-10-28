Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 27 - The National Federation of Don Bosco Past Pupils today met at the Don Bosco Institute here to discuss and deliberate on organisational matters concerning its smooth functioning and to focus on its future course of action. This strategy planning meeting was attended by about 60 delegates, presidents and other office-bearers from across eleven provinces of India, hosted by the Past Pupils Association of the Guwahati province.
Fr Januarius Sangma, the Vice Provincial of the Guwahati Province, welcomed the delegates on behalf of Fr VM Thomas, the Provincial. Fr Albert Johnson read out the message of Fr Maria Arokiam, the Regional Delegate for South Asia.
In his address to the members, Fr Johnson Parackal, the Executive Director, said the Don Bosco Institute was happy to host this national meeting of the Past Pupils and said this is a golden opportunity to strengthen the bond of the union.
In his address, the national delegate Fr Albert Johnson congratulated everyone and expressed the hope that the Past Pupils Association will grow like the Brahmaputra. A number of other delegates also addressed the gathering.