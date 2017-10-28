Fr Januarius Sangma, the Vice Provincial of the Guwahati Province, welcomed the delegates on behalf of Fr VM Thomas, the Provincial. Fr Albert Johnson read out the message of Fr Maria Arokiam, the Regional Delegate for South Asia.

In his address to the members, Fr Johnson Parackal, the Executive Director, said the Don Bosco Institute was happy to host this national meeting of the Past Pupils and said this is a golden opportunity to strengthen the bond of the union.

In his address, the national delegate Fr Albert Johnson congratulated everyone and expressed the hope that the Past Pupils Association will grow like the Brahmaputra. A number of other delegates also addressed the gathering.