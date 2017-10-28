The indigenous entrepreneurs are often asked for bribes by the government employees against loan sanctioning orders. And even if the loan applications of the indigenous entrepreneurs are approved by the State Industries Department, the banks refuse to release the loan amounts to them.

The offices of the DC or the Revenue Circle Officer are also refusing permission to these entrepreneurs in the matter of changing the category of land on which they are proposing to set up their enterprises, alleged the Forum.

The Forum has threatened to launch a stir and also move court, if the State government fails to change its dismal attitude towards the local youths.