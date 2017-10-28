Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 27 - The State government is maintaining a double standard in the matter of self-employment of indigenous youths of Assam. The much trumpeted simplified industrial policy of the State government is nothing but a farce, alleged the Democratic Students Forum, Assam.The Forum today alleged that the indigenous youths who have come forward to set up entrepreneurial ventures are harassed by the government departments like anything.
The indigenous entrepreneurs are often asked for bribes by the government employees against loan sanctioning orders. And even if the loan applications of the indigenous entrepreneurs are approved by the State Industries Department, the banks refuse to release the loan amounts to them.
The offices of the DC or the Revenue Circle Officer are also refusing permission to these entrepreneurs in the matter of changing the category of land on which they are proposing to set up their enterprises, alleged the Forum.
The Forum has threatened to launch a stir and also move court, if the State government fails to change its dismal attitude towards the local youths.