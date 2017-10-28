Shishu Sarothi has been working for people with deafblindness with support from Sense International India through the project called ‘SPARSH- Educational and Rehabilitation Services for Deafblind and Multi Sensory Impaired Persons’.

The programme started with an introduction about deafblindness and its limitations and lack of opportunities faced by people with deafblindness. This was followed by a short speech by the guests for the event, including Palash Ranjan Gharphalia, Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Assam, Deboshree Bhattacharya, Additional Director, Vocational Rehabilitation Centre and Sachin Rizal, Senior Training Manager, Sense International India.

Various officials from the departments concerned, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, special educators, representatives from the CBR Federation, NGOs and administration, adult deafblind persons and their family members attended the meeting.

They had an elaborate discussion about certain issues concerning deafblindness.

The meeting was organised to influence change and practice policy to bring out positive changes in the lives of deafblind people. There is a need to recognise the rights of persons with deafblindness and this was the agenda of the gathering.