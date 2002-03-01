Unusable public toilet to be restored

ANN Service

JORABAT, Oct 27 - Following a news report published in The Assam Tribune on October 23 about the deteriorated condition of a public toilet constructed in 2002-03 at Pub-Malaibari by the Dimoria Development Block authorities, Ramen Chandra Malakar, CEO, Zilla Parishad PD, DRDA, Kamrup (Metro), visited the spot this afternoon and took stock of the conditions of the toilet. Malakar also assured the local residents that the public toilet would be restored as soon as possible or a new toilet would be built at another location. He further assured that a meeting would also be held by him on this issue soon. The condition of the public toilet has deteriorated due to lack of maintenance. The surrounding of the toilet is also now being used as a garbage dumping spot. The toilet was constructed by spending a sum of Rs 35,000.