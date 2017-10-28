Linnean Society fellowship to GU teacher

Correspondent

JALUKBARI, Oct 27 - The Linnean Society of London, which is considered to be a product of the 18th century enlightenment, has elected Professor Pratap Jyoti Handique of Gauhati University as a Fellow. The fellowship was awarded to him at a meeting of the Society held in London on October 19.The Linnean Society is historically important as the venue for the first public presentation of the Theory of Evolution proposed by Charles Darwin. The patron of the Society is Queen Elizabeth II. Honorary members of the Society include the present monarchs of Japan and Sweden and eminent broadcaster Sir David Attenborough. Prof Handique, a biotechnologist of national repute has been selected as a Fellow of the Linnean Society for his contribution in the field of natural science. He has been working in the Department of Biotechnology, GU since 1992 and is one of the founder faculties of the department. He is one of the pioneers who toiled for development of biotechnology in Assam and the NE. He has published over 125 research papers in national and international journals and a book on medicinal plants.