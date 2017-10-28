Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 27 - In a move to tap solar power and reduce the demand-supply mismatch of electricity, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked the State power department to formulate an exhaustive solar power policy for Assam.Chairing a review meeting of the power department here today, Chief Minister Sonowal said, “A solar policy is the need of the hour. It will boost industrialisation besides ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.” He also asked Principal Secretary (Power) Jishnu Baruah to take the lead in shaping the solar power policy on a fast track basis so that the same can be tabled in the next Cabinet meeting.
Sonowal also called for using the services of local youths as contractors for different works of power department. He also asked the power department to prepare modalities like imparting training and giving bank loans to the youths for the purpose. Sonowal also took note of the progress of different on-going projects like Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Project, Margherita Thermal Power and Namrup Replacement Projects.
The meeting also discussed on a roadmap for effective implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Saubhagya Scheme which envisages electrification of all willing households in the country. Sonowal also asked the power department to prepare a detailed project report for successful implementation of the project to illuminate 25 lakh households in the State through Saubhagya.