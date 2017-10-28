Sonowal also called for using the services of local youths as contractors for different works of power department. He also asked the power department to prepare modalities like imparting training and giving bank loans to the youths for the purpose. Sonowal also took note of the progress of different on-going projects like Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Project, Margherita Thermal Power and Namrup Replacement Projects.

The meeting also discussed on a roadmap for effective implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Saubhagya Scheme which envisages electrification of all willing households in the country. Sonowal also asked the power department to prepare a detailed project report for successful implementation of the project to illuminate 25 lakh households in the State through Saubhagya.