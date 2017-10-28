

The programme began with a prayer by Rev Angel Daimari, Presbyter. Thereafter, tracing the history of the Christ Church, Pinuel Basumatary, Secretary, Pastorate Committee, addressed the gathering.

A musical evening followed with a vocal solo by Mukul Bora, based on Psalm 23, an organ recital by upcoming musician, Gyan Bhuyan and choir performances by Sunday School children and other members of the Church.

At present, the Church members comprise of fifty families, who came together to contribute for this cause to restore this house of prayer, peace and hope.