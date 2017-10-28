|
Christ Church restored and rededicated
GUWAHATI, Oct 27 - The restored and renovated building of Christ Church was rededicated on October 26, 2017, by Rt Rev Michael Herenz, Bishop, Diocese of North East India, CNI. The Bishop, Clergy and the congregation went round the building in a procession and later, the Bishop blessed the building. The ceremony was held on the theme: O Send Out Thy Light And Thy Truth (Psalm 43.3 and 4).The Font and the Pulpit were re-anointed and memorial tablets were also unveiled. It marked a historic day as the first service in the first building was held on this very day, 172 years ago. On the occasion, Jayanta Sharma, Secretary, Heritage Conservation Society of Assam (HeCSA), was felicitated for taking the initiative of the restoration project. The project was supervised by Ranjib Baruah, heritage conservation architect.
Photo: ANN Service
The programme began with a prayer by Rev Angel Daimari, Presbyter. Thereafter, tracing the history of the Christ Church, Pinuel Basumatary, Secretary, Pastorate Committee, addressed the gathering.
A musical evening followed with a vocal solo by Mukul Bora, based on Psalm 23, an organ recital by upcoming musician, Gyan Bhuyan and choir performances by Sunday School children and other members of the Church.
At present, the Church members comprise of fifty families, who came together to contribute for this cause to restore this house of prayer, peace and hope.