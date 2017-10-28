

The six-day festival, according to festival director Monita Borgohain, will screen over 70 movies from 35 different countries including India.

GIFF, 2017 (GIFF) is being organised by Jyoti Chitraban (Film Studio) Society with support of the State government in association with the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute.

The movies will be screened at two venues – the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra (three screens) and Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio (single screen).

Chairman of the Jyoti Chitraban (Film Studio) Society Pabitra Margherita told mediapersons today that the festival would have sections like World Cinema, Country in Focus, Indian Panorama, Retrospectives, Cinema of Northeast, Cinema of Assam and a Tribute section among others.

Srinivasa Santhanam, who had curated several prestigious film festivals, will be the curator for the Guwahati festival as well.

Margherita further stated that ambassadors from Iran, Czech Republic, Estonia and Croatia have already confirmed their participation in the event.

Sri Lankan filmmaker Prassana Vitthanage is the chairman of the jury to select the best film from Assam.

He further informed that there would also be open sessions for discussions and interactions on films.

The festival will be inaugurated tomorrow by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in presence of national award winning filmmaker Shaji N Karun, who will be the guest of honour.

Later, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Kula Saikia informed mediapersons that security personnel on plain clothes only would be deployed in and around the venue and that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the festival.