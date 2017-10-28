

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launching web portal. – UB Photos

‘Assam Darpan’ facilitates the presentation of data on key performance indicators of the flagship schemes and projects of the government. In the first phase of implementation, progress indicators of 15 government schemes have been made available in web portal. The schemes included in the portal are National Food Security Act (NFSA), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Amar Dukan, Deendayal Gram Jyoti Yojana, MGNREGS, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), eDistrict Services, Atal Amrit Abhiyan, Fasal Bima Yojna, Land Records, Registration, Chief Ministers Free Diagnostic Services, Vahan and National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

Assam Darpan (httns://as.cmclashboard.nic.in) is available both in English and Assamese. The platform has been developed by the National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology as a part of the Digital India Programme.

Director General of NIC Neeta Verma, who was also present in the programme, shared successful models from different States and informed that the web portal will be expanded to include all departments and their priority schemes and projects in the next few months.