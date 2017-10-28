The CM expressed concern over meagre allocation to the regional plan body, noting that the trend of getting less allocation will make NEC fall short of serving any purpose. NEC’s allocation has substantially decreased from 9th Five Year Plan onwards and since then has remained stagnant, he said.

Pointing at the large gap arising due to meagre resources made available with that of the aspirations of the constituent States, Khandu said that demand for funds from constituent States each year has increased and stand at an average of Rs 4,800 crore annually.

The CM also raised concern on declining allocation through pool of non-lapsable funds, NLCPR. He said at least 10 per cent of the budget of the Central Ministries is to be marked for the Northeastern States. He pointed out that over Rs 15,000 crore of NLCPR funds have accumulated over the years and with the decline in allocation, the development of North East has greatly impacted.

Khandu also called for strengthening of the NEC Secretariat and incentives attached to the posts to attract more officers to serve on deputation.