“We demanded a separate State by including the five districts of Garo Hills. We held fruitful meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Home Kiren Rijiju and Shillong MP Vincent Pala. A copy of the memorandum was also submitted to the President,” he added.

The GHSMC later held a meeting on September 9 under the chairmanship of Marak at Tura. “We demand a separate State under the Constitution, in order to safeguard tribal societies of India like Garos,” stated a release.