|
Public rally in support of Garoland on Nov 15
Correspondent
TURA, Oct 27 - Buoyed by their talks with Centre, the Garo Hills State Movement Committee (GHSMC) is set to hold a public rally in Tura in support of their demand for a separate Garoland State on November 15.Announcing the event, committee’s chairman, Nikman Ch Marak said, “Recently from August 1-5, we approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi and submitted a memorandum on the demand for a separate Garoland State.”
“We demanded a separate State by including the five districts of Garo Hills. We held fruitful meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Home Kiren Rijiju and Shillong MP Vincent Pala. A copy of the memorandum was also submitted to the President,” he added.
The GHSMC later held a meeting on September 9 under the chairmanship of Marak at Tura. “We demand a separate State under the Constitution, in order to safeguard tribal societies of India like Garos,” stated a release.