AGARTALA, Oct 27 - Agartala, the State capital of ‘landlocked’ Tripura will be the third State capital of North East after Guwahati and Itanagar to have Rajdhani Express connectivity when Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain will flag off the service at Agartala station here on Saturday.The first-ever Rajdhani Express will begin its maiden journey for Anand Vihar (Delhi) on Saturday at 1 pm in presence of Governor Tathagata Roy, PWD Minister Badal Chowdhury and Transport Minister Manik Dey.
The official announcement about the commencement of Rajdhani Express has evoked huge enthusiasm among the people.
The train will ply between Agartala and Anand Vihar station of Delhi once a week and will take about 40 hours to reach, according to an official statement issued by NFR.
It will leave Agartala every Monday at 6.30 pm to reach Anand Vihar at 11.20 am on Wednesday. On return journey it will leave Anand Vihar on Wednesday at 7.50 pm to reach Agartala on Friday at 1.30 pm.