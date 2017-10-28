The official announcement about the commencement of Rajdhani Express has evoked huge enthusiasm among the people.

The train will ply between Agartala and Anand Vihar station of Delhi once a week and will take about 40 hours to reach, according to an official statement issued by NFR.

It will leave Agartala every Monday at 6.30 pm to reach Anand Vihar at 11.20 am on Wednesday. On return journey it will leave Anand Vihar on Wednesday at 7.50 pm to reach Agartala on Friday at 1.30 pm.