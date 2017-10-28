“We will write to the State Archeology Director and Cultural Affairs Director to prepare a report and submit it to the government,” Saikia said.

According to information available with the State government, besides Bezbaroa’s Sambalpur residence, music maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika had a residence in South Kolkata’s Tollygunge area.

“Also, there is the Madhupur Sattra and a couple of other sattras in North Bengal. We do not have much information on other such heritage sites, if there are any, in other States. There could be some in other northeastern States… we will have to conduct a study. Once we know the status, necessary steps can be taken to preserve them,” the sources said.

The sattras located outside too have been alleging neglect.

The State government had earlier decided to convert Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s Kolkata residence into an archive. The Director of Assam Bhawan in Kolkata was asked to pursue the matter of obtaining the ownership of the house from its current owner.

Hazarika, who died in 2011, lived in a house in Tollygunge area of south Kolkata for decades starting from the middle of 1950s.

The Cultural Affairs Department has now written to the Assam Bhawan in Kolkata, seeking the present status of the residence, Saikia added.