Majuli admin directive to contractors

Staff Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 27 - The Majuli district administration has directed all contractors, placement agencies, project heads and entrepreneurs to submit a list of workers hired from outside the district to the respective police stations before employing them.An order issued today by Additional District Magistrate Chinmoy Nath stated that workers hired from outside Majuli would have to get approval from the police border branch. The order warned of legal action against anybody found to be violating the directive. The order has been issued in the interest of maintaining peace and tranquillity and to prevent the employment of illegal migrants in any work. It may be mentioned here that local people and AASU members had handed over about 30 people, who were brought from outside by a contractor to be employed in a construction project in the Phulani area of Majuli, to the police on Sunday last, suspecting them to be illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.