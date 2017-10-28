The MP said that a few years ago, there were around 500 indigenous families in the area which includes villages like Panbari, Tetelibhanguri, Kadamtala, Borkhat, Morabega and Borbori. But over the years, the number of such families has come down to only around 60 as indigenous people are terrified of the suspected immigrants and are, therefore, abandoning the region.

He added that some missionaries are trying to take advantage of the plight of the local tribal people and convert them.

Deka called upon the State government to remove the ‘encroachers’ and facilitate the return of the original inhabitants and demanded adequate security measures for the protection of the locals.

He has also demanded a judicial inquiry into the entire episode regarding the influx of suspected foreigners into the area over the years and the steady displacement of the local people.